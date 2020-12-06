Web-portal launched for Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries

Islamabad : Safeguarding measures to resolve payment issues being encountered by recipients of Ehsaas Kafaalat, a web-portal has been opened by Ehsaas to receives complaints of biometric failures.

Officially, Kafaalat cash transfers under Ehsaas commenced countrywide earlier this week and within less than a week, the new portal has been opened online to solicit applications of Kafaalat beneficiaries in a four-step process.

As part of the complaint mechanism, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, staff of partnering banks, and field staff of Ehsaas will be able to create complaint applications of biometric failures by entering full name, CNIC number and contact number of beneficiary along with his or her own contact number to facilitate easy tracking and follow-up. With the submission of online application, the portal instantaneously auto-generates the unique reference number for each Kafaalat applicant.

During her visit to Hazro campsite on Thursday, SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar took to twitter and said, “Based on field insights, we are opening biometric failure complaints web-portal. I learnt about importance of WhatsApp groups of DCs and ACs to get our message out to people. These simple things are transformative for the programme.”

According to Ehsaas digital payment process, the biometric verification of thumb or finger impressions is mandatory to disburse cash to Kafaalat beneficiaries. However, Ehsaas will facilitate direct payments to beneficiaries (who are facing problems in withdrawing money owing to defying biometric identification) through a supplementary payment solution.

Earlier on Saturday, Dr. Sania visited Ehsaas Kafaalat campsites in district Mianwali, where she met with women who were waiting for their turn to receive payment. She sat with them in the queue, listened to their problems, and assured easy solution to their problems.

Since the payments have begun at the start of this week, Dr. Sania and her team is in the field to gain insights for improving the quality of the massive Ehsaas Kafaalat disbursal operations. In the last 5 days, visits have been made to various campsites and ATMs in Islamabad, Attock, Rawalpindi and Mianwali to identify payment issues and provide solutions to the destitute Kafaalat women.