Siraj for ending ‘status quo’ politics

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has regretted that majority of the political parties in Pakistan are ignorant of the concept of democracy and act as dynastic and family units.

The JI leader alleged that the ruling elite had deceived the masses in the name of democracy. Addressing JI youth central council meeting at Mansoora on Friday, he said that the time had come that millions of youths took a stance to break these shackles of status quo politics and start democratic struggle through the JI platform to bring real revolution in the country.

Senator Siraj said the JI had already started a full-fledged campaign against the anti-peoplepolicies of the rulers. The second phase of the movement, he said, was starting from Gujranwala on 25 December.

The JI, he said, will hold a public rally on 27 December in Kark and on 31 January in Sargodha and after that the rallies will be held in Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. He advised the Jamaat-e-Islami Youth members to spread the JI message to every nook and corner of the country. He said that the Jamaat-e-Islami would award tickets to youths in local government elections. Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim and other leaders also attended the meeting.