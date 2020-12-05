Pharmacy council holds maiden meeting

Islamabad : The new Pharmacy Council of Pakistan held its first meeting here on Friday with its president and Director General (Health) Dr Malik Safi in the chair.

The meeting was attended by council members Ali Ahmad Agha, Tanwir Ahmad Siddique, Malik Irshad Hussain, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghot, Prof. Dr. Mah Jabeen, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad, Ubaid Khan, Prof. Dr. Jamshaid Ali Khan and Muhammad Ibrahim.

Additional Secretary of the NHSRC ministry Dr Atta Ur Rehman administered the oath to the newly-notified members. The election of the newly established pharmacy council of Pakistan was on the agenda of meeting. Dr Jamshaid Ali Khan who hails from Peshawar has been elected as Vice President of the Pharmacy Council for one year.

The PCP vice-president promised to work together for the uplifting of pharmacy profession.

All members assured him of their full support and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr Baseer Achakzai Director Regulations M/o NHSRC and Dr Ashraf Nasar, Deputy Director Regulations M/o NHSR&C.

Dr Attaur Rehman assured his full support to the newly notified members on behalf of the ministry. It was decided that pending visits of the colleges and universities will be completed soon. Next meeting of the council will be held after two weeks.