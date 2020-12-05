Meagre salaries

Teachers play an important role in a student’s personality development. They help them become successful in life and reach the place where only a few could reach. Unfortunately, in our country, teachers are not respected. In private schools, teachers are hired at a meagre amount. Almost all teachers have a bachelor’s or master’s degree and yet they are hired at Rs12,000 per month. These teachers have to work extra during examinations. However, they never receive the monetary compensation of the extra work that they do. In many private schools, there is no concept of annual increments. There are so many teachers who have shared their tales of exploitation at the hands of private school mafias. However, the authorities concerned have taken no action to date to ensure that all teachers are paid a decent amount. The relevant authorities are requested to take this issue seriously and grant some relief to private school teachers.

Hasnain Pirzada

Sukkur