JuD leaders convicted in two more cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday handed down 15 years sentence to each of two Jammat-ud-Dawa leaders Hafiz Abdus-Salam Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Ashraf, and six-month jail term to Prof Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki, brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, in a terror financing case. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict in FIR 40 of 2019 under different provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The three convicts were present in the court when the judge announced the verdict.

The court also awarded 15-and-a-half years imprisonment each to JuD’s senior leader Hafiz Abdul Salam and Prof Zafar Iqbal, and six months jail term to Prof Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in FIR No 27 of 2019.

Earlier, the ATC Lahore had sentenced Iqbal to 26-year imprisonment in three such cases. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police had registered as many as 41 FIRs against JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed in different cities.