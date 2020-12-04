Jirga demands release of salaries to special Khassadar force

GHALLANAI: The grand jirga of elders of various tribes on Thursday appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to honour his promise and release the stuck up salaries of personnel of special Khassadar force in the Mohmand tribal district.

“We along with Member National Assembly Sajid Khan Mohmand had held a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who had assured us of releasing our pending salaries but nothing practical had been done so far in this regard,” the elders complained and added that the government should compensate the elders for their services and sacrifices rendered during the militancy and terrorism in the erstwhile tribal areas.

Malik Nadar Manan, Malik Ameer Nawaz, Malik Sahibdad, Malik Azim, Malik Ahmad and others addressed the jirga.

The elders said that several months had been passed but their salaries were not released.

They threatened to boycott official functions and gatherings if their issue was not resolved forthwith.

The elders also announced that another grand jirga would be held on December 10 to take up the issue with the relevant quarters.