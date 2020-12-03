close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
December 3, 2020

Farogh Naseem tests positive for Covid-19

December 3, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the law ministry spokesman, the minister has confined himself in a quarantine at his residence in Karachi after confirming the report. He added that the minister would continue working from home.

