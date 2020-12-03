Youth killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A 19-year-old youth was killed in an accident in Silanwali police limits on Wednesday. The police said Muhammad Naveed was going home on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him near Silanwali Road.As a result, he died on the spot while the driver fled. The police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.