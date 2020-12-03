close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pap
December 3, 2020

Youth killed

National

P
Pap
December 3, 2020

SARGODHA: A 19-year-old youth was killed in an accident in Silanwali police limits on Wednesday. The police said Muhammad Naveed was going home on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him near Silanwali Road.As a result, he died on the spot while the driver fled. The police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan