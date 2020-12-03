Farogh Naseem tests positive for Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to the law ministry spokesman, the minister has confined himself in a quarantine at his residence in Karachi after confirming the report. He added that the minister would continue working from home.