Corona patients tally hits 1283 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The numbers of corona positive patients in the district reached 1283 as seven more people tested positive here on Wednesday.

Also, 22 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total numbers of such recoveries to 1176. So far, Corona has claimed 49 lives in the district.

In a statement, Nowshera Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan asked the residents to adopt precautionary measures against the disease. He also asked wedding halls not to allow more than 500 people in their premises.