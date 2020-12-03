Dysfunctional BRT escalators irk women, elderly passengers

PESHAWAR: The passengers travelling through the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service have complained that the dysfunctional escalators at the stations of the mass transit system in the provincial capital were causing difficulties to the women and elderly passengers.

The passengers using the service have urged the government to make the escalators operational to facilitate the elderly passengers who are currently not able to use the service.

The BRT spokesperson Umair Khan confirmed that the escalators were not functional. He added that the escalators were functional for some time when the service was inaugurated but were stopped as the company started the process of outsourcing its maintenance and operation. He said that the contractor had been hired and added that the escalators could be made operational within 10 days.

The mass transit service successfully completed 69000 trips and more than 84000 Non-Free Zu Cards were sold to the commuters. The TransPeshawar through a statement issued on Wednesday said that since resumption of the service more than 4.3 million commuters travelled through this service. BRT buses successfully completed their 69,000 trips. More than 84,000 thousand Non-Free Zu cards were distributed among the citizens.

However, the statement added that ridership of BRT fluctuated due to closure of educational institutes in the city in wake of Covid-19.

It also claimed that per the key performance indicators, the system is marked as safest, most reliable and time-efficient.

TransPeshawar urged citizens to follow all stated guidelines and directions by the department. It said that the company was following all SOPs regarding Covid-19 and ensuring its strict compliance as well. The citizens are asked to dial TransPeshawar helpline 091-111-477-477 in case of registering complaint or suggestion.