COVID-19 vaccination from next April

Islamabad : Pakistan will begin vaccinating people against the novel coronavirus next April.

"The vaccine will be provided free of charge," parliamentary secretary for national health services Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Wednesday in a tweet.

She wrote on her official Twitter handle that the PTI government would provide the coronavirus vaccine free of charge to people.

“Government will start the vaccination from the second quarter of 2021.”

In the first phase, the vaccine will be administered to people over

the age of 60, said special assistant to the prime minister for national health services Dr Faisal Sultan.

He said the federal cabinet had approved Rs150 million for the procurement of the vaccine. A few companies have also been shortlisted.