Instrumental national anthem selected for Chinese festival

LAHORE : The instrumental national anthem produced by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has been selected by Chinese Foreign Ministry for the annual festival to be held in Beijing, the capital of China.

The anthem was released on the occasion of Independence Day in which more than 25 musical instruments were used. The Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that it was a great honour that Chinese Foreign Ministry selected the anthem for the Beijing Festival and it would further enhance Pakistan's soft image around the world. She informed that the musical instruments from all parts of Pakistan were used in the recording of the anthem and that’s why it was a great achievement of whole Pakistan not only Alhamra.

nominations: Ajoka Theatre has invited nominations from performing arts groups for the Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Awards, announced in memory of veteran Ajoka actor Arshad Durrani. A selection committee, chaired by Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, has been formed to select the winners of the two awards. The committee has asked for nominations to be submitted to Ajoka office by December 11, 2020.

Oscars ceremony: The Oscars 2021 Awards ceremony will be organised traditionally as an ‘in-person telecast’, it will not be a virtual event. With an aim to allow more films to contest, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25, 2021. According to Variety, the event will be organised in-person telecast. The Academy Awards are traditionally held at the 3,400-seater Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.