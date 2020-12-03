CM Usman Buzdar reviews uplift schemes, law & order in DG Khan

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday chaired a video link meeting at his office to take stock of ongoing development schemes, DG Khan development package and law and order in South Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the development process was going on speedily. The government has launched numerous public welfare projects worth billions of rupees and the third-party monitoring of every development scheme will also be held while making no compromise on high quality, he added.

The chief minister stated that inquiry would be held on public complaints to punish the responsible officers. The government is the custodian of national resources and those involved in any embezzlement will not be forgiven, he warned.

The CM directed that timely utilisation of funds be ensured for public welfare schemes as an inordinate delay was not acceptable. He directed the officers to go into the field to ensure transparency adding that lip-service would not work and they will have to perform. The CM complaint cell will hold an inquiry against those involved in corruption in development projects, he said.

He asked the officers to speed up the development work and complete the projects in time by doing work in double shifts wherever needed, he said and warned that action would be initiated on complaints about the use of agriculture machinery. Prospect of a women’s university in DG Khan should be reviewed and recommendations be forwarded, he continued. Similarly, the sewerage system in major cities of South Punjab should be improved permanently. The CM disclosed that more almonries would be established in South Punjab. He directed for early completion of the Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority board adding that the authority should submit a comprehensive plan about the development of the area. South Punjab will be developed as a role model as a new era of development has started in the province, he emphasised.

He asked the officers to work hard for the protection of life and property of the people adding that crackdown should be continued on gangs. Similarly, indiscriminate action be initiated against the criminals, he added.