PTF gets support for wheelchair tennis

KARACHI: Chairman Joint Chief of Army Staff has donated Rs0.6 million to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for wheelchair tennis programmes.

“We have received this amount from Chairman Joint Chief of Army Staff to buy wheelchairs for our tennis players,” said Khalid Rehmani while talking to ‘The News’.

The Vice President PTF added that this amount will be used to import six wheelchairs, while PTF has already donated four imported wheelchairs to Sindh for coaching purposes.

“Yet, the number of tennis wheelchairs is not sufficient. So, we worked to get sponsorships for quality wheelchairs.

“Thankfully we received this amount from the Army. At the same time, we also worked on manufacturing these wheelchairs locally,” said Rehmani.

He added that they have successfully manufactured one wheelchair locally that is being used in coaching camps.