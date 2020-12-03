Inflated bills

The PTI-led government has increased the price of electricity. The people who were already finding it difficult to meet the financial challenges created by a rise in food prices are now unable to pay inflated electricity bills. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that every citizen has access to the basic facilities.

The authorities must understand the problems that the sudden rise in prices create for the people. They must bring down the price of electricity and provide some relief to the people who have found themselves in the middle of a Covid-19-induced financial crisis.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi