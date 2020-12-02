Punjab CM Usman Buzdar approves new bus terminal for Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved establishment of a new state-of-the-art bus terminal near Thokar Niaz Baig and asked the transport department to submit the design by 10 December. He also approved establishing the Punjab Road Safety Authority.

The chief minister chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of the transport department. The participants also dilated upon different proposals to establish a new transport-related force and bus terminal authority.

The chief minister asked the transport department to early complete the procurement related process while maintaining transparency and observance of rules. The buses should be durable and comfortable, he added.

New bus terminals would also be built in Faisalabad and Multan and green electric buses would be run in major cities, including Lahore to help reduce smog and environmental pollution, he added.

Usman Buzdar announced that the scope of Lahore Transport Company would be expanded to every city and directed to constitute a committee to early submit its proposals for improving the performance of Punjab Masstransit Authority. Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Chairman P&D, Secretary Transport and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated Barrister Khalid Khurshid on assuming the charge of chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The success of the PTI in GB elections was a victory of the agenda of change and new Pakistan, he said adding the election results had proved that the people fully trust in PTI leadership and its policies.

He said the people buried the negative politics of looters as Gilgit-Baltistan sided with sincere leadership. The PTI was the most popular party under Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Usman Buzdar expressed the hope that newly-elected Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid would work hard for the welfare of the masses.

PDM: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PDM had no concern with public safety as the opposition was playing with the lives of the people only to promote its negative politics.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he advised that public gatherings should be fully avoided as there was a trend of increase in the number of patients.

He said that the opposition should realise that corona was a bitter reality.

The CM advised the people to remain careful as the world was moving towards another lockdown to remain safe from coronavirus.

Overcoming the virus was not possible without public cooperation and people can remain safe by following social distancing and wearing face masks, he added. Campuses have already started.

Later, responding to journalists’ questions, she said Nawaz Sharif must come back to the country as per his promise. She said the political processions were risking the people’s lives and were potential cause of corona spread. She said she had appealed to the opposition to stop political gatherings due to the pandemic.

In his address, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (r) Usman Younis expressed gratitude to the minister and said it was great moment as academic institutions and key stakeholders had joined hands for a great cause. He said the government had adequate resources to control HIV/AIDS and it was for the first time that medicine card was started to facilitate patients.