Herdsman martyred in Bajaur mortar shell attack

KHAR: A herdsman was martyred and another sustained injuries when mortar shells fired by Afghanistan-based terrorists landed in Laitai Banda village in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday.

It was reported that terrorists based near the border area in Afghanistan fired several mortar shells that struck

Laitai Banda village in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur district.

As a result, a herdsman identified as Shireen Khan was martyred while his companion Kashmir Khan sustained injuries.

Locals said that they were herdsmen and belonged to Sarawoono Tabsatay area in Salarzai tehsil.

The injured Kashmir Khan was first taken to District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, through an ambulance of Bajaur Scouts, a paramilitary wing of Pak Army.

He was later referred to Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar, because of his precarious condition.

The local elders have condemned the terror attack on Bajaur district and asked the government to take up the issue with relevant quarters to put a halt to such acts in future.