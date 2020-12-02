Court faults Russia over physicist’s spying conviction

STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights said on Tuesday that Russian authorities denied a top physicist a fair trial ahead of his 2004 conviction on claims of passing state secrets to China, which saw him imprisoned in Siberia for eight years.

Accused of spying for China as well as embezzlement, Valentin Danilov was arrested in 2001, shortly after former KGB agent Vladimir Putin ascended to the presidency for the first time.

At the time, Danilov was director of the thermo-physics centre at Krasnoyarsk State University, and claimed his shared work with a Chinese engineering firm did not involve any classified information.