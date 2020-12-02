Egypt detains photographer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Egyptian police have detained a photographer for disrespect after he shot images of a dancer in ancient costume at the Pyramid of Djoser outside Cairo, a security source has confirmed.
Rumours had swirled on social media for days that the model, Salma al-Shimi, had been arrested after Monday’s shoot at the Saqqara necropolis, 30 kilometres south of Cairo.