Abduction bid foiled

LAHORE : A shopkeeper foiled a bid to abduct a five-year-old boy in the Sanda Police area, Tuesday. The kidnapper took the child to a shop in the Sanda area and bought some things for the boy. The shopkeeper found the actions of kidnapper suspicious, caught him with the help of other shopkeepers and handed him over to the police.

Gamblers, robbers: Missri Shah Police claimed to have arrested seven suspected gamblers Tuesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sarfaraz, Rafique, Nisar, Kamran, Ali, Nabeel and Saleem. Police also recovered several valuables from their custody and a case has been registered against them. Meanwhile, a suspect Javed Idrees with two pistols and bullets was arrested for harassing people in the Mughalpura area. Moreover, Kahna Police arrested two suspected drug-dealers Allah Ditta and Anayat and seized 1.6kg charas from their custody. Investigation Police Iqbal Town Division arrested 12 accused of four gangs involved in robbery and theft. Stolen valuables worth more than Rs5 lakh was recovered from them. During the operation against offenders, 77 accused were arrested.