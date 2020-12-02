Apna Tax Filer launched

KARACHI: Digital Tax Services (Pvt) Ltd (DTSL) has launched “Apna Tax Filer” (ATF), its flagship product that takes the complexity out of submission of tax returns, a statement said on Tuesday.

ATF is the first service of its kind in Pakistan, delivering digital innovation, accuracy and completeness, it added.

“We developed and built Apna Tax Filer for ease of use,” said Faraz Qahir, chief operating officer of DTSL.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t have prior tax knowledge or a background in accounting – if you can use a web browser, you can get started with ATF in minutes.”

“Individuals and salaried taxpayers will have access to a convenient, professional service that will simplify the entire process,” he added.