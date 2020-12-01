Peshawar rally: No arrests made in case lodged against PDM leaders

PESHAWAR: No arrests were made in connection with a case lodged against the organisers of the November 22 rally of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the provincial capital.

The opposition parties have announced holding demonstrations to protest the registration of the case against their leaders.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Paharipura Police Station accusing the PDM leaders of putting the lives of thousands of people at risk, who had gathered at the Amn Chowk despite the Covid-19 pandemic. “No arrest has been made in the case so far. The FIR is still sealed,” an official told The News on Monday. The Awami National Party and other political groups have announced to hold demonstrations in Peshawar to protest the lodging of the FIR against their leaders. The ANP leadership said the first protest demonstration would be held outside the Peshawar Press Club today (Tuesday). The case against the PDM local leaders was lodged a few days ago but was made public on Sunday. No senior leader was mentioned in the FIR.