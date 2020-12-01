UAF scientists urged to focus on issues of farmers

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Monday urged the varsity scientists to focus on issues of the farming community.

Chairing the Graduate Studies Research Board meeting at the Syndicate Room, the VC said no breakthrough has been witnessed in the agriculture business industry for many years and it was a real challenge for agricultural scientists. He showed his concern that in the past, we were importing the soybean, tea, and palm oil and other edible things, but, now, we are importing wheat and other crops which is a big question mark on our agriculture. He said the UAF had devised a comprehensive plan to promote the result-orientated commissioned research to address the real issues of the agriculture sector. The VC said a variety of the mango Chaunsa was being exported. Before it, an early variety of Indian mango takes the share of international market. He maintained the UAF has introduced ten varieties of mangoes and this achievement can bridge the gap of early production to capture the international market. He said urged agriculture experts, researchers, farmers and other stake holders to improve the situation at national level.

He said as many as 28,000 Pakistani students were studying in China and the China gives an opportunity to 2,000 to 2,500 Pakistan students every year to get admission. He said the CPEC would open up new avenue of the process and prosperity.

He said the varsity will revamp the entry test system for the MPhil and PhD admissions to make it strengthened. He said in the midst of the COVID-19, the varsity adopted all possible measures to continue the academic process. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer, all deans, Director Graduate Studies Dr Ijaz Warraich, Registrar/ Treasurer Umar Saeed, and other notables attended the meeting.

‘Efforts underway to provide relief to masses’: Commissioner Saqib Manan has said that efforts are underway to provide every possible relief to the public of Faisalabad division.

He said this while holding an introductory meeting with the parliamentarians of the district at his office on Monday. Punjab Minister for CMIT Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Parliamentarians Raja Riaz Ahmad, Ch Asim Nazeer, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Ch Ali Akhtar, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Mian Waris Aziz, Adil Pervaiz Gujar, Firdous Rai and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali were also present.

The commissioner said that regional development and raising the departmental services were among in his priority. He welcomed the parliamentarians and said that the district administration was rapidly implementing development programmes and public welfare schemes. He said that the measures were being taken in a coordinated manner in matters of public welfare and regional construction and development were being progressed at a rapid pace. In this regard, administration would ensure deep contact with the parliamentarians so that the highest quality of public service could be established by harmonising the resources available through mutual consultation, he added.

He said that concrete steps were being taken to further improve the quality of services of government departments so as to ensure speedy resolution of problems by providing facilities to the citizens and strict departmental action against the officers who were not resolving the problems of the public. He said that the focus was on the quality of the services of the departments as per the expectations of the public and regular monitoring of the performance of all the departments would continue. He said that the development of Faisalabad was one of his priorities and in the process of development suggestions of the parliamentarians would also be welcomed.

He asked the parliamentarians to assist the district administration in proposing regional construction and development projects and solving the problems of the people so that joint efforts could advance the mission of urban development and public welfare.