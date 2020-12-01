close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
JK
Jamal Khurshid
December 1, 2020

SHC sets aside termination notification by KPT

National

JK
Jamal Khurshid
December 1, 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday set aside the Karachi Port Trust’s notification concerning the termination of 1,200 employees who were hired in the period between June 9, 2012 and November 21, 2013.

Petitioners Asghar Baig and others had challenged the show-cause notice issued to them by the KPT management. They informed the court that they were appointed and had been regularised in different departments after fulfilling all legal formalities. The petitioners said the KPT authorities had issued show-cause notices to employees in bulk which stated that the appointments made from June 9, 2012 to November 21, 2013 had been made on political influences, nepotism, and cronyism and also in sheer disregard of a free, transparent and regularisation process.

Latest News

More From Pakistan