Tripartite talks underway to establish wildlife park

Islamabad : The tripartite talks are currently underway to sort out modalities to establish Wildlife Park measuring 82 acres of land in the capital city.

The stakeholders including climate change ministry, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and technical experts are pondering over the issues that must be addressed while establishing Wildlife Park according to the international standards.

According to the climate change ministry, the spadework would be completed in next few weeks after which the project would start moving in the right direction.

The climate change ministry has already approved one billion rupees for establishing Wildlife Park that would be completed in next three years in line with the best international practices.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad Zoo has been closed down on the directives of the Islamabad High Court that took strict notice of the reports regarding inadequate facilities that were being provided to birds and animals.

The famous Kaavan elephant has been relocated to Cambodia where he would spend his remaining life in a safe sanctuary.

The concept of wildlife parks is quite popular because the animal lovers go to these sanctuaries to have a close look at animals.

The Islamabad Zoo was located at 25 acre of land but the upcoming Wildlife Park would be big enough to accommodate wildlife animals in quite natural environment.

An official who was privy to these talks informed that the climate change ministry is so determined to translate this project into reality, adding “Given the closure of Islamabad Zoo it is necessary to offer people a genuine facility where they can observe wildlife in better and natural conditions.”

He said the issue of Islamabad Zoo earned a bad name for all the relevant departments so the government is now ready to ensure the Wildlife Park is established fulfilling all basic requirements.