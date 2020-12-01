CM Usman Buzdar approves free treatment for the poor in social security hospitals

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved free-of-cost treatment facility for common patients in the emergency of social security hospitals along with industrial workers. He directed the officials concerned to work out the feasible recommendations for the treatment of common patients in indoor and outdoor of such hospitals.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at his office on Monday. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi, secretary labour and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister allowed necessary amendments to the relevant rules adding that labour workers would also be given Insaf Sehat Cards. He approved scrap factories’ inspection and directed the labour department to submit recommendations for the introduction of inspector-less regime as well as the self-assessment scheme.The meeting also decided to issue an ordinance concerning the companies profits (workers participation) amendment bill. The future appointments of labour inspectors will be performance-based and the rights of the labourers will be ensured while promoting the best relationship between an employer and employees, concluded the chief minister.

POLIO: Usman Buzdar has appealed to the parents on five-day anti-polio campaign to get their children vaccinated against polio. Usman Buzdar said polio is a fatal disease and protection of children is an obligation and responsibility. The CM said he will personally monitor anti-polio campaign and directions have been issued to the officers concerned to run this campaign effectively. Security for polio workers will also be ensured, he added.

This disease would be eradicated with joint efforts. It is our national issue and we will have to put joint efforts to cope with this menace. Making Punjab polio-free province is our mission, he said. Usman Buzdar said effective measures have been taken for the success of the anti-polio campaign and maintained that instructions have been issued for effective monitoring of anti-polio teams. No negligence will be tolerated with regard to the drive, he warned and vowed to win the battle against polio at every cost.

CM grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of former speaker national assembly and legal expert Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and said that Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan was a symbol of high moral values in politics and his services would long be remembered. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

condolences: Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Sheikhupura. In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He also sought a report about the accident and directed the administration, to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.