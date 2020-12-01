The education authorities in Pakistan closed all education institutions from November 26, and asked them to take online classes. Many students are facing a lot of problems as they don’t have strong internet connection. A majority of students buy data bundles offered by different mobile network companies. The prices of these internet packages, however, are too high – some companies charge Rs330 per week for 15GB. Distance learning is not a financially viable option for many students. The authorities should pay attention to this issue and take steps to provide internet packages at affordable rates. Our careers are at stake.

Noraiz Akhtar

Sukkur