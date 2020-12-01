Following a surge in coronavirus cases, the authorities have announced to close educational institutions which have been advised to conduct online classes. Distance learning, however, has highlighted so many issues that need to be dealt with in a timely manner. When I took my first online class, I had to deal with two problems: low internet speed and unannounced power cut.

There are so many students who don’t have the facility of the internet. It is unfortunate that the government is not ready to listen to our issues. The authorities need to play their role and save the careers of students.

Arooj Masood

Rawalpindi