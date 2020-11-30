Northeast Nigeria massacre claims at least 110 lives

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on the Boko Haram militant group left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," Edward Kallon said in a statement, after initial tolls indicated 43 and then at least 70 dead from Saturday’s massacre by suspected Boko Haram fighters. "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year," Kallon said, blaming "non-state armed groups" without naming Boko Haram.