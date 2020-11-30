Shibli Faraz urges Fazlur Rehman not to incite public to violence

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday urged the President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Fazlur Rehman to avoid instigating the public for spreading violence in the country.

“The direction given by Maulana Fazlur Rehman to workers and students of seminary for creating trouble is regrettable,” he said in an interview with a private television channel.

The government, he said, could use all options against such elements challenging the writ of the state.

About talks with the opposition to settle issues, he said the ruling party wanted to have discussion with the representatives of PDM, but they were pressurizing the government for halting the accountability process.

“It is impossible to stop accountability against corruption,” he said.

“The PM wants to hold talks on COVID-19 related issues, but discussion on the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would not be possible,” he added.

He admitted that the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was interested in talks with the government, but Fazl was inviting the workers for promoting violence.

Commenting on the outcome of public meetings being organized by PDM, the information minister said the masses had rejected the ideology of opposition parties in Peshawar, and they will not come out for attending the PDM gatherings at Multan.