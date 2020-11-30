Local trader shot dead in Dadu

SUKKUR: A local trader was shot dead by robbers in Dadu. Traders shut down their businesses against the killing. Reports said that in Mehar city of Dadu, robbers shot dead a trader when he offered resistance. Traders shut down their businesses and staged a sit-in at the Indus Highway along with the dead body of the trader, which was joined by PTI workers. They demanded the arrest of killers and said that law and order situation in Sindh had deteriorated. Due to the sit-in, the traffic towards Karachi and Punjab was paralyzed for some time.