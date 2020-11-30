close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

PMA for steps to contain spread of coronavirus

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

LAHORE : The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Punjab, urged the government to take urgent measures to contain the spread of second wave of coronavirus as admissions with new infections in hospitals are increasing day by day.

This was observed during a meeting of PMA, Punjab chapter, held under the chairmanship of Dr Tanveer Anwar and attended by General Secretary Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Salman Kazmi, Dr Talha Sherwani and others.

Latest News

More From Lahore