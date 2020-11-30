PMA for steps to contain spread of coronavirus

LAHORE : The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Punjab, urged the government to take urgent measures to contain the spread of second wave of coronavirus as admissions with new infections in hospitals are increasing day by day.

This was observed during a meeting of PMA, Punjab chapter, held under the chairmanship of Dr Tanveer Anwar and attended by General Secretary Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Salman Kazmi, Dr Talha Sherwani and others.