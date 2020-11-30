Going local

This refers to the letter ‘Produce in Pakistan’ (Nov 27) by Arshad M Khawaja. The writer has highlighted an important issue which is not only true for Pakistan Railways but is also true for other financially weak institutions like PSM, PIA, PTV, etc. Pakistan has talented people who can do wonders, but unfavourable policies of previous and present governments coupled with corrupt practices become the root cause of the destruction of national institutions. The government should focus on the optimum utilisation of human resources by tapping their potential to the maximum with that of available infrastructure so as to discourage imports.

The present government should also focus on indigenisation to minimise imports and to provide employment opportunities to the people. This is how the country’s reliance on imports will be gradually reduced.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad