All parties should join hands to overcome corona challenge: JI

OKARA: Jamaat-e-Islami provincial ameer Javed Kasuri has said that all political parties should join hands to overcome the challenge of coronavirus. He said this while addressing a media conference at Rajowal near Hujra Shah Moqeem on Saturday.

The JI leader said that the JI would not make alliance with any political party. He said that his party believes in accountability process but not in the form of political vengeance. He said that the PTI did not fulfill promises which it made with the nation before elections.

DC FOR EFFORTS TO MAKE COUNTRY POLIO FREE: Deputy Commissioner Amir Khan has said that we have to make concrete effort to make the country polio free. He said this while addressing the inaugural function of a five-day anti-polio campaign here. The DC said that anti-polio drops should be vaccinated to every child of the country to avoid from this deadly disease. Every child in the country was very important to us and the government was taking steps to protect the children from polio. The DC said that the security of anti-polio teams in district would be ensured in the district.

TWO WOMEN COMMIT SUICIDE: Two women committed suicide in different incidents here. Shahnaz Bibi, w/o Muhammad Iqbal, ended her life by taking poison at 28/2L village.

The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic dispute. In another incident, Asifa, d/o Muhammad Ashiq, ended her life by strangling herself with a ceiling fan at Lai Bala village over a domestic affair.

TWO SISTERS ABDUCTED: Two sisters were abducted by three accused at 42/D Kalan village on Saturday. Fareeda and Aqsa, daughters of Shaukat Ali, had arrived at the house of their maternal uncle Ijaz Ahmad at Mushtaq Town. On the day of the incident, three accused, including Khurram Shahzad and Faisal Nadeem, allegedly abducted them.