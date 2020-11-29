University achievement

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) has secured a spot on the list of top 501-550 Asian Universities by the QS Asian University Rankings 2021. In a press release, UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad said it was a great achievement that fosters the vision of late Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed) whose dream was to lead UMT to be on par with top international universities. He expressed that UMT’s first priority was to produce entrepreneurs and promote research based quality education.