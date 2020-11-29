Special medical exam for COVID positive candidates on Dec 13

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Council has announced that it will hold a special medical and dental colleges entry exam on December 13 for the candidates, who have contracted novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the PMC said the Medical & Dental Council had approved the holding of a special MDCAT examination for COVID-19 positive students.

It said in the scenario that a registered student contacts coronavirus between November 15 and November 29, 2020, he or she would be permitted to sit the special examination to be held on December 13, 2020.

The PMC said only those students, who had tested positive for

coronavirus, would upload and submit their tests on the website, nts.org.pk/PMC.

"All applicants who are COVID-19 positive shall immediately be deferred to the Special MDCAT Examination to be held on 13th December 2020. The link for uploading the test result will remain operational from 26th November 2020 to 29th November 2020," it said.

The PMC said the special MDCAT exam would be conducted with the same structure and standard as the MDCAT examination being conducted on November 29, 2020.

"The students, who are referred to the special MDCAT examination could use the roll number already assigned to them. However, they should print fresh roll number slips designating the centres for their special MDCAT examination. The NTS shall be notifying the deferred applicants where they can download their slips via SMS," it said.