Kaavan off to Cambodia today

Islamabad: Kaavan, Pakistan’s only Asiatic elephant, will fly to Cambodia in a jet today (Sunday) at 11 a.m.

A transport crate has been built and the elephant is habituated to it for departure to the Cambodian wildlife sanctuary.

According to the premier's aide on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam, Kaavan will be sent to the elephants’ permanent habitat in Cambodia to lead a 'cheerful' life. The climate change ministry has already issued a permit for him to fly out of the country.

Sri Lanka had gifted the elephant to Pakistan as a young calf 35 years ago and another elephant had come with him but she died years ago.

In 2002, zookeepers chained him over 'violent behaviour but unchained him later that year.

Last May, the Islamabad High Court ordered for Kaavan to be freed. It ordered the wildlife officials to come up with a suitable sanctuary for him. A panel of experts recommended the 25,000-acre (101-square kilometer) site in Cambodia.

Activists around the world campaigned for Kaavan's release accusing Islamabad zookeepers of keeping him isolated, chained up, and not providing the large animal with proper shelter and relief during hot summer months.

Popular singer Cher joined the campaign and a petition for the animal's release gathered over 400,000 signatures.