SELD introduces guidelines for home-based learning

KARACHI: The school education and literacy department on Friday issued guidelines on home-based learning through homework assignments, online classes and tele-learning.

As per the guidelines that would be adopted at all the state-run and private schools, the headmasters and teachers would continue to attend their institutions till January 10, 2021, for facilitating home-based learning. They would also assist students individually whenever they approached the teachers.

The school authorities would make all possible efforts to facilitate the teachers and students for the successful home-based study mode of teaching and learning to reduce further loss of education.

The schools would help develop content-based guidelines for each subject in the shape of a worksheet to be covered during the suspension of classroom learning. The teachers have also been asked to design the teaching-learning material and activities to support students to carry out their studies individually through a home-based study mode of teaching and learning during the notified period.

Also, subject-wise learning material for both reading and writing in the form of packs would be distributed among the students. The design of educational activities should suit all the students and no students should be left behind due to non-availability of means of communication, lack of resources and family background.