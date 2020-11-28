Punjab contingent reaches Peshawar for U-16 Talent Hunt Games

LAHORE: Punjab’s 130-member contingent reached Peshawar on Friday to feature in Under-16 Talent Hunt Games 2020.

The teams will take part in badminton, squash, table tennis, athletics, volleyball, football and hockey events scheduled to be staged from Saturday (today). The games end on December 10.

Sports Board Punjab’s (SBP) 32-member athletics contingent (28 athletes and four officials) will partake in the Championship under the leadership of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti.

SBP’s consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk will be the manager. Hafeez Bhatti will also act as an observer during the Under-16 Talent Hunt Games 2020.