‘GPCCI to hold online seminars on water technology in Jan 2021’

Virtual events will be held from January 18 to January 22 to bring highly innovate and technology advanced German companies that have a speciality in water management to Pakistan, said the president of the German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI), Faisal Akhtar, as he called on Karachi Commissioner and Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday.

Advisor to the GPCCI Board of Directors, Franz Nienhaus, was also present in the meeting. Akhtar told the commissioner that the GPCCI would support the Sindh government to bring modern water technology from Germany.

The GPCCI president said that in efforts to promote technology and knowledge sharing between Germany and Pakistan, the GPCCI was organising virtual seminars on water technology and management. He told the commissioner that virtual events would be held from January 18 to January 22 with an aim to bring highly innovative and technologically advanced German companies specialised in water management closer to potential business partners in Pakistan.

A panel discussion and individual B2B meetings between the German businesses and their Pakistani counterparts would also be arranged online by the GPCCI, he added. Briefing the commissioner on the initiative, he said the provision of clean drinking water and effective water management for agricultural use would be the biggest challenges faced by Pakistan.

The commissioner appreciated the idea and hoped that it would help identify the areas where Pakistan could benefit from German technology and expertise. The commissioner was informed that German companies participating in the events had been selected by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and the GPCCI's co-operation partner German Water Partnership to represent the German technology and innovation. He said the participation in the event would be free.

The city commissioner said the Sindh government was making all-out efforts for the development of the city. He said various projects had been initiated with the support of private investors and companies through the public-private partnership.

“The Sindh government will provide all possible support to the potential investors who would like to be engaged in efforts of the Sindh government for the improvement of the city’s infrastructure, water management, solid waste management, transport and storm water drainage system,” the commissioner said.

Shallwani said the Sindh government was keen to explore new strategies for adopting modern technologies to undertake development work in the city.