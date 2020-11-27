Triple murder case: Zulfiqar Chandio arrested

SUKKUR: The Kashmore Police arrested Zulfiqar Chandio, one of the nominated accused in the triple murder case of Dadu dating back to 2017. On Thursday, SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Amjad Shaikh claimed arresting one of the nominated accused Zulfiqar Chandio when he was escaping to Balochistan from Kashmore.

The FIR was registered at the Faridabad police station in Mehar Taluka of Dadu district on the complaint of Pervez Ahmed Chandio against Chandio Tribal chief and PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, his brother Burhan Khan Chandio, Ali Gohar Chandio, Sattar Chandio, and Sikandar Chandio, Murtaza and Zulfiqar. They were accused of killing Advocate Umme Rabab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil. PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio is on bail in the case.

Following the recent police interest in the case, the accused fled to Balochistan and the police announced Rs 3 million head money against the absconders besides putting their names on the ECL. Talking to newsmen, Advocate Rubab said the real killer of her father was Murtaza Chandio, the others were just his henchmen and she would not be satisfied till his conviction.