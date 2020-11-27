Pak-Saudi joint parliamentary body to address expats issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arab will constitute a joint parliamentary committee for resolving the issues of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arab and to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly counties.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saad Al-Maliki called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House on Thursday in which bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

In the meeting with Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser, the ambassador said that both countries had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Dec 2, 2019 during the visit of a parliamentary delegation to Saudi Arab that was not implemented due to COVID-19.

The speaker told the ambassador the joint parliamentary committee would be constituted to address the issues of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia and further strengthen bilateral relations under the MoU. He hoped that chief of Saudi Shura Council would soon inform Pakistan about the decision of forming the joint parliamentary committee of both brotherly countries. He said Pakistan was proud of its everlasting friendship with Saudi Arabia. He said the two brotherly countries were tied in bonds of religion, culture and history. He said any attempt of aggression against Saudi Arabia would be considered aggression against Pakistan. He asked the ambassador to take up the issue of Pak expatriates with his government for according concessions to them, as they were facing immense problems currently due to revision of the labour laws. He also thanked Saudi government for releasing Pak nationals, jailed in Saudi Arabia, over petty crimes. The speaker also reiterated his invitations to Chairman Saudi Shura Council and Imam-e-Kaaba to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saad Al-Maliki said that his country also attached great importance to its fraternal relations with Pakistan and considers it a sincere friend and brother. He said that Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia were playing an important role in the development of Saudi Arabia. He promised that the new labour laws would facilitate Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia. He assured the speaker that he would convey his invitations to Chairman Saudi Shura Council and Imam-e-Kaaba.