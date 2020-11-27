Mardan hospital employees demand gas supply restored

MARDAN: Employees of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Thursday staged a protest against disconnection of the gas supply to the employees’ residential colony.

Led by Dr Ishfaq, Dr Tariq, paramedics union president Taj Mohammad, and Class-IV Association president Alamzeb Khan, the employees gathered outside the Mardan Press Club and chanted slogans against the officials of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited for allegedly disconnecting the supply line.

They said that there were more than 24 quarters in the colony inside DHQ Hospital and the SNGPL authorities installed 10 gas meters in 2009. They said that they deposit their bills regularly but the gas connections were cut off just because the hospital owed the SNGPL certain arrears.

They added that the medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital had also written a letter to the SNGPL officials for the restoration of gas supply but to no avail.