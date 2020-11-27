Minister for student bodies to curb drug abuse

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has stressed that a network of student-led anti-narcotics societies should spread in all campuses across country, along the lines of establishment of the GCU’s Anti-Narcotics Society.

The purpose was to raise awareness, report suspicious activities and create drug-free environment in campuses. Addressing online the Advisory Board meeting of GCU Anti-Narcotics Society established this year under his co-patronage with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the minister said these societies should strictly screen and monitor suspicious activities around the campus, and report them to their administration and government agencies.

He appreciated GCU for taking a lead in the task. He asked other universities to follow in the GCU’s footprints and establish students-led anti-narcotics societies. The minister said that the youth was our future and our aim was to protect them so that they can lead a healthy and successful life. He assured that the Ministry of Narcotics would cooperate and support all initiatives of GCU’s Anti-Narcotics Society. Prof Asghar Zaidi stressed the need for a meaningful collaboration among student bodies and all agencies involved in narcotics control. He concluded with a resolve to spend energies in sermons, surveillance and science, thereby adopting a multilevel approach in the eradication of the narcotics problem in Pakistan. He stressed that a scientific research should be undertaken for factors underlying drug control and wished the establishment of the Institute of Mind Sciences. The Punjab government spokesperson Dr Zarqa Suharwardy said drug abuse was a social evil which destroyed families and social fabric of the society. She emphasised the need to make educational institutions drug-free, saying that every individual would have to play role in it. MPA Ms Talat Naqvi said for narcotics control, the society must provide alternative healthy and creative activities to youths. Later, in this meeting, a logo of GCU Anti-Narcotics Society was unveiled.

environment: Minister for Industries and Trade Aslam Iqbal has said a conducive environment has been provided to the investors for speeding up economic activities. Addressing a meeting at the office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company on Thursday, he maintained a continuous liaison between the government and industrialists would keep the wheel of the economy moving.

The industries department is taking different steps to maintain a close liaison of the government with investors and an attractive business model will be introduced through Punjab Business Regulation Reforms to expedite business activities, he added. The minister said the mega industrial estates have been established in Faisalabad over 7,300 acres and huge investment is being made in M3 industrial estate. It is sanguine that a number of industrial units have already started production and the Punjab government is also ensuring a conducive environment to promote business activities.