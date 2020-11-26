Alleged PO killed in encounter

MARDAN: An alleged proclaimed offender involved in the murder of an employee of the Special Branch was killed while a police cop was injured in an encounter here on Wednesday, sources said. Sources added that on August 27 this year, Inspector Muhammad Iqbal Khan, who was performing duty at Special Branch, was going home in Takht Bhai when Zahid Shah alias Chacha, a proclaimed offender allegedly opened fire on him near his house and he died on the spot. The accused had managed to escape from the scene. Acting on a tip-off, a police party raided his house to arrest him. However, an exchange of fire also took place in which the accused was killed while a cop sustained injuries.

The injured constable was identified as Rab Nawaz. He was taken to a hospital where from he was discharged after getting treatment. The police seized weapons from the scene and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.