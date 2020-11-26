Diocesan reps skip Edwardes College BoG meeting again

The representatives of the Lahore Diocesan Trust Association again skipped the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Edwardes College Peshawar on Wednesday despite a prior official communication.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting at the Governor’s House, said an official handout.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash and all members of the Board of Directors were also present in the meeting. But the agenda of the meeting, including administrative, financial and other affairs of the institution could not be discussed due to the absence of the representatives of the Lahore Diocesan Trust Association.

The association conveyed regret for the 3rd time and said its representatives could not attend the meeting. The BoG meeting was convened in the light of the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan because the BoG is a relevant and authentic forum to take and approve the decisions on all affairs of the college.

The governor expressed disappointment at the non-serious attitude of the association and said we were interested in running the affairs of the Edwardes College in the light of the Supreme Court directives but the affairs of the historic institution were not being discussed at the BoG meeting due to repeated absence of the association representatives.