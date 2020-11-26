Fruit, vegetable market inaugurated

MIRANSHAH: The district administration on Wednesday inaugurated fruit, vegetables and livestock market at Darpakhel in North Waziristan district on Wednesday. Additional Assistant Commissioner Umar Khitab Garwaki inaugurated the market. All related stakeholders, including assistant commissioner, Rustam Khan, project director Food and Agricultural Organisation, Rustam Khan, Project Officer Muhammad Sadiq Afridi, District Coordinator Muslim Khan and elders of the area attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Khitab Garwaki said that the government was taking measures to facilitate the people. “The market will go a long way in facilitating the farmers,” he added.