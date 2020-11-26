13 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including a member of street criminal gang held and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

SP (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz virk constituted police team under the supervision of SHO Shalimar Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali ,ASi Muhammad Abbas along with others succeeded to arrest a member of street criminal gang, identified as Sher Khan Alias Multani and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition used in crime. Case has been registered in Shalimar Police Station and further investigation is underway from him.

Moreover, SP (City-Circle) Omer Khan constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of DSP Hakim Khan including SHO Bhara Khau Police Station Sub-inspector Shokat Mehmood Abbasi along with others officials. This team nabbed 03 accused Syed Arslan Ali, Adeeb Kiyani, and Irfan-Ullah and recovered two 30 bore pistols and 315 gram hashish from him.

Meanwhile, Industrial-Area police apprehended Arslan Hussain and recovered 1.258 kilogram hashish from him. Ramana police arrested an accused Zain and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Saddam Hussain and recovered 300 gram hashish from him. Noon police arrested an accused Nawab Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Shams Colony police arrested an accused Zahoor Khan and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Nilor police arrested an accused Yousaf Masih and recovered 140 gram heroine from him.