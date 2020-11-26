AFC ExCo discusses PFF NC's performance

KARACHI: A long debate was held on the performance of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee during a virtual ExCo meeting of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday, 'The News' learnt through highly credible sources.

It was learnt that NCâ€™s governance and the steps it has taken towards holding PFF elections were thoroughly discussed.

Sources said that the AFC administration is likely to take proactive measures in near future.

FIFA formed PFF NC in September last year, giving it the mandate to hold the federation elections by June 2020. However, the NC failed to meet its target and sought extension from the world body till the end of December 2020. According to sources, it has sought further extension in its tenure.

Pakistanâ€™s government, on the complaints of football stakeholders against the NC, wrote a letter to FIFA in August but the world body sought evidence from the state to substantiate its claims that NC has deviated from its mandate. Recently, the key stakeholders held a meeting with IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad and both parties agreed to write another letter to FIFA.

Later during a press briefing NC was asked to relinquish charge that further complicated the situation.

The NCâ€™s responsibilities include: conducting club scrutiny; holding elections at the district, provincial and PFF levels; and handling day-to-day affairs of the countryâ€™s football.

For the last five years Pakistan football has been in a critical and uncertain situation which has inflicted massive damage on all those associated with the game, particularly players and coaches. Because of this uncertainty, departments have started abolishing their football teams.